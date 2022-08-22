[SBS Star] Fans Turn Off Light Sticks During EXO CHEN's Solo Stage

On August 20, SM Entertainment held the agency artists' joint concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS' at Suwon World Cup Stadium.
During the middle of the concert, however, it was spotted that the majority of fans turned their official light sticks off when CHEN stepped up to the stage for his solo performance.
After the concert, fans gave mixed reactions on the incident.
The comments include, "To be honest, I do understand the fans.", "If I were there, I would probably do the same.", "They seriously have to grow up.", "Can't believe they're still doing such things.", and more.
CHEN is currently a father of two kids, and many fans are still expressing their anger towards the EXO member, asking him to leave the group.
(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)
(SBS Star)