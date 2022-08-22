[SBS Star] Fans Turn Off Light Sticks During EXO CHEN's Solo Stage

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group EXO's member CHEN was cold-shouldered by fans during his solo stage last weekend.On August 20, SM Entertainment held the agency artists' joint concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS' at Suwon World Cup Stadium.SM Entertainment artists including TVXQ!, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa graced the concert with their jaw-dropping live performances.During the middle of the concert, however, it was spotted that the majority of fans turned their official light sticks off when CHEN stepped up to the stage for his solo performance.When his fellow EXO member D.O. appeared after CHEN, the light sticks went back on.After the concert, fans gave mixed reactions on the incident.The comments include, "To be honest, I do understand the fans.", "If I were there, I would probably do the same.", "They seriously have to grow up.", "Can't believe they're still doing such things.", and more.Back in January 2020, CHEN announced his marriage with his non-celebrity girlfriend as well as her pregnancy.CHEN is currently a father of two kids, and many fans are still expressing their anger towards the EXO member, asking him to leave the group.(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)