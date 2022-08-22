[SBS Star] ZICO Says Block B Members Always Used to Fight After Rehearsal Because of Him

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group Block B's strict leader ZICO shared that the members of the group used to fight after every rehearsal because of him.On August 21 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', ZICO made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Shin Dong-yeop asked whether Block B used to fight a lot back in the day when they were busily promoting as a group.ZICO said, "You know what I find so amazing about KOYOTE's leader Shin-ji? She laughs and talks to them with a smile when other members get the moves wrong. That just shows how kind she is."He continued, "I'm not like that at all. I'm with a straight face the whole time when I'm practicing with my members. I guess I could talk about it now, since I've aged now, but honestly, we used to fight after the rehearsal all the time."He went on, "I would tell them like, 'How could you possibly get your moves wrong like that there?', 'You guys aren't in line here.' I always asked our manager to film our rehearsal, then I carefully monitored it following that."Then, ZICO shared how that turns into a fight, "After I monitor ourselves, I would tell each one of them where they got wrong. They would start to feel bad, because I kept on pointing out their mistakes and repeating myself."Upon hearing this, Shin Dong-yeop asked in curiosity, "Didn't you ever make a mistake?"ZICO answered, "Ah yes, I have. I once made a mistake during a live performance. I didn't sync with the rhythm then. The members of Block B honestly made fun of me for that mistake for years."He added, "They were like, 'ZICO makes mistakes too! You make mistakes as well!' It looked like they were really happy that I made a mistake."ZICO is thought to be one of the most talented K-pop stars, who is able to produce great music, rap amazingly and show a skillful performance―he is also known to be a perfectionist.(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, 'BlockBOfficial' Facebook)(SBS Star)