[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Tells Whether He Envied Seo Kang Jun & Gong Myung's Success in the Past
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.22 15:57 View Count
Actor Kang Tae-oh revealed whether he envied the two members of his group 5URPRISE―Seo Kang-jun and Gong Myung's success that came to them years before his. 

Recently, Kang Tae-oh sat down for an interview with the press to speak about 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

Lately, Kang Tae-oh has been attracting the attention of many with series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' centers around a character named 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer working at a large law firm. 

She has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and a creative way of thinking, however, she has low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

Kang Tae-oh plays the role of 'Lee Jun-ho', who works at the same law firm as her and slowly develops feelings for pure-hearted and professional 'Woo Young-woo'. 

The series ended last week, and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' was one of the most talked-about series among Koreans of all ages. 
Kang Tae-oh
During the interview, Kang Tae-oh was asked how he felt about having to enlist in the military so soon after his success. 

Kang Tae-oh said, "I definitely do feel sad in a way that I have to enlist soon, but I'm trying to think it as positively as I can at the moment. I'll probably just have some delicious home food before I go. I'm too busy these days that I can't find time to see my friends before I enter the military. But I feel really grateful that I'm being invited to all these events."

He continued, "I believe I managed to well-wrap up the first half of my acting career with 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. Along with this energy, I feel like I would be able to make a good start of the second half of my acting career following my military service." 
Kang Tae-oh
Then, one reporter asked if he felt anxious while he watched Seo Kang-jun and Gong Myung successfully getting their names out there way before he did. 

Kang Tae-oh answered, "I honestly felt happy for them when times like that came around to them. I'm not lying; I felt truly happy, because if they did well, that meant 5URPRISE would do well." 

He resumed, "But I did envy their success. I'm also human, you know. At the same time though, I didn't really think about it deeply, since I'm not the sort of person who cares much about others. I simply thought to myself, 'I'm sure people will know about me like them one day.' I didn't feel like I was in a rush to achieve that or anything."  
Kang Tae-oh
Afterwards, Kang Tae-oh shared Seo Kang-jun and Gong Myung's response to his role in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo', and the series' incredible success. 

Kang Tae-oh stated, "They're currently both in the military, and Kang-jun messaged me the other day. He was like, 'Congratulations, Tae-oh!' So, I asked him if he watched 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' in the military. He told me, 'I've heard about it. Everybody's talking about it here.'" 

He went on, "I went bowling with Gong Myung a few days ago. He was like, 'You're successful now, so you pay, okay?'", then laughed. 

Kang Tae-oh entered the industry as a member of Korea's first-ever actors group 5URPRISE in 2014. 

The members of 5URPRISE are Kang Tae-oh, Seo Kang-jun, Gong Myung, Lee Tae-hwan and Yoo Il. 

(Credit= Man of Creation, Fantagio) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.