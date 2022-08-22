[SBS Star] INFINITE L Receives an Award & Announces Official Discharge from the Marine Corps

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group INFINITE's member/actor L (Kim Myung Soo) has officially discharged from the military.On August 22, L took to his personal Instagram to announce his discharge from the Marine Corps to his fans.In the post, L wrote, "While feeling and learning a lot of new things, I spent time in the Marine Corps in good health. Thank you everyone who waited. The part 2 begins."L also shared a photo of a certificate of award for being an exemplary soldier, as well as letters he received from his fellow soldiers in the military.L debuted as a member of INFINITE in June 2010.Then in August 2019, L left his management agency Woollim Entertainment in order to pursue his acting career under his real name, Kim Myung Soo.Although he has already parted ways with the agency, L is still a part of INFINITE.He enlisted in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps back in February 2021.(Credit= 'kim_msl' Instagram, Management 2sang)(SBS Star)