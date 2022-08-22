[SBS Star] INFINITE L Receives an Award & Announces Official Discharge from the Marine Corps

On August 22, L took to his personal Instagram to announce his discharge from the Marine Corps to his fans.
In the post, L wrote, "While feeling and learning a lot of new things, I spent time in the Marine Corps in good health. Thank you everyone who waited. The part 2 begins."
L debuted as a member of INFINITE in June 2010.
Then in August 2019, L left his management agency Woollim Entertainment in order to pursue his acting career under his real name, Kim Myung Soo.
Although he has already parted ways with the agency, L is still a part of INFINITE.
He enlisted in the Republic of Korea Marine Corps back in February 2021.
