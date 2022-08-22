뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARINA Bursts Out Laughing After Successfully Holding Hands with Taeyeon




Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.22

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa was spotted shyly holding hands with Taeyeon of another girl group Girls' Generation. 

On August 20, SM Entertainment artists joint concert 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS' took place at Suwon World Cup Stadium.  

Kangta, TVXQ!, Super Junior, EXO, SHINee, BoA, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet and aespa performed at the concert. 

At the end of all performances, the artists came up on stage together to express gratitude to fans who came to see them. 
SM TOWN concert
While they held hands with each other, and bowed towards the audience, Taeyeon and KARINA happened to stand next to one another. 

KARINA kept glancing at Taeyeon when they were bowing, then she shyly reached out to hold her hand. 

As soon as Taeyeon noticed KARINA's hand coming her way, Taeyeon grabbed it quickly.
KARINA and Taeyeon
KARINA and Taeyeon raised their arms up high, then KARINA burst into laughter after letting Taeyeon's hand go. 

It seemed as if KARINA felt shy, nervous and awkward about the whole situation. 

When Taeyeon saw KARINA laugh, she also laughed out loud. 
 
This cute sunbae-hoobae moment at the concert made SM Entertainment artists' fans smile and laugh. 

(Credit= SM Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.