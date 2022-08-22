[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Soo-man Gives Non-SM Ent. Girls' Generation Members a Hug with a Big Smile

이미지 확대하기

The head of SM Entertainment Lee Soo-man and Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation who left SM Entertainment shared a warm hug.On August 20, the first SM Entertainment artists joint concert in five years 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS' took place at Suwon World Cup Stadium.On this day, the eight members of Girls' Generation joined the concert, including Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun who left SM Entertainment at the end of their contract in 2017.They performed their latest track 'FOREVER 1' and hit track 'PARTY' together.At the end of the concert, all artists came up on stage and went around different audience areas to thank and bid goodbye to them.When each artist came down the stage, Lee Soo-man, who was waiting for them down the stage at backstage, gave them a hug.After NCT, Yoona, Sunny, Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun came down the stage, and they jumped up and down in excitement upon seeing Lee Soo-man.They ran up to him, hugged and circled around him with great excitement.Lee Soo-man gave each of them a hug with a big smile, and briefly commented on their excellent performance at the concert.Even though Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun had left SM Entertainment as many as five years ago, he treated the same way as other Girls' Generation members.As they walked away, he clapped towards them as well.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)