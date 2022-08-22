[SBS Star] Nam Tae Hyun Responds to Allegations of Drug Use With Seo Min Jae

On August 21, Nam Tae Hyun took to his personal Instagram and explained about the situation.
He added, "I sincerely apologize for giving concerns to so many people due to a personal matter."
His Instagram post came after his girlfriend Seo Min Jae, who was a cast member of a popular dating show 'Heart Signal 3', uploaded a selfie of herself with Nam Tae Hyun.
Along with the photo, Seo Min Jae wrote, "Nam Tae Hyun does philopon (methamphetamine). I have the needle he used either in my room or in my office cabinet. He also hits me. Nam Tae Hyun and I are drug addicts."
She added, "I uploaded a post that was unrelated to the truth, and I'm currently in the hospital receiving treatments as I also hurt myself by mistake."
Meanwhile, Seoul Yongsan Police Station announced on August 21 that they had begun investigating the allegations.
(Credit= 'souththth' 'seominjae_71' Instagram)
