[SBS Star] "But..." Joo Jong Hyuk Went to a Mall to Check His Popularity After 'Woo Young-woo'?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.19 17:55
Actor Joo Jong Hyuk shared that he went to a large mall to see how popular he has become following his appearance in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

On August 10, the cast of ENA's series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' guested on NAVER NOW's special show. 

During the talk, Joo Jong Hyuk revealed that his life has changed after he appeared in 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

Recently, Joo Jong Hyuk has been attracting the attention of many with his series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. 

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' centers around a character named 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer working at a large law firm. 

She has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and a creative way of thinking, however, she has low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.

Joo Jong Hyuk plays the role of 'Kwon Min-woo', who is a cold and tactical lawyer working alongside 'Woo Young-woo'. 

The series ended this week, and 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' was one of the most talked-about series among Koreans of all ages. 
Joo Jong Hyuk
Joo Jong Hyuk said, "A lot of my friends and family members made comments to me about the series. That's when I realized how popular the series truly was." 

He continued, "My parents asked me about getting my autograph for their friends, so I asked my agency if they could get me some papers specifically for my autographs. I have those papers at home now." 
Joo Jong Hyuk
He suddenly laughed and commented, "Actually, I went to COEX Mall the other day to check how popular I had really become. But nothing happened there..." 

As Joo Jong Hyuk bitterly smiled thinking back to the time, the rest of the cast members burst out laughing. 

But Joo Jong Hyuk said that lots of celebrities recognized him on the day when he went to the VIP premiere of one recently-released movie, and that was a cool experience for him. 

The actor stated, "A lot of them were like, 'Oh! Tactician Kwon!' when they saw me. That was honestly very cool and fascinating." 
 

(Credit= ENA Extraordinary Attorney Woo, NAVER NOW) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.