[SBS Star] "The Girl Next to YOON" Video of Moon Ji Hyo Rapping in 'High School Rapper' Gets Revisited

It turned out rookie actress Moon Ji Hyo, who recently sparked dating rumors with YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER, rapped in 'High School Rapper' in the past.On August 17, photos claimed to be YOON and Moon Ji Hyo holding hands and walking around the streets together with matching clothes quickly spread online.Since Moon Ji Hyo and YOON are under the same agency YG Entertainment, the agency gave their official response in behalf of both stars soon after the photos went around.YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm anything, as it's our artists' private matter."; their vague response got many to believe previously-a-rumor to be true.Following the photos of them on a date went viral, fans started looking into Moon Ji Hyo, because she was not very known to public.That was when they discovered that Moon Ji Hyo made her official debut with singer Young Kay's music video in 2019, but actually first appeared on television way before that in 2017.Moon Ji Hyo was one of the contestants of Mnet's survival hip-hop show 'High School Rapper Season 1' that aired in the beginning of 2017.Moon Ji Hyo was 16 years old then, an acting major at Seoul Performing Arts High School.At that time, she attracted a lot of attention of other contestants due to her beautiful looks and the cute rap she showed in her audition tape.While Moon Ji Hyo was getting ready for the preliminary round, she explained that she felt pressured because of the amount of attention she was getting, but was ready to show everybody her rap.During the preliminary round though, she unfortunately could not overcome the pressure, made lots of mistakes and failed to go to the next round.(Credit= Online Community, 'Mnet TV' YouTube)(SBS Star)