뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "The Girl Next to YOON" Video of Moon Ji Hyo Rapping in 'High School Rapper' Gets Revisited
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "The Girl Next to YOON" Video of Moon Ji Hyo Rapping in 'High School Rapper' Gets Revisited

[SBS Star] "The Girl Next to YOON" Video of Moon Ji Hyo Rapping in 'High School Rapper' Gets Revisited

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.19 16:23 Updated 2022.08.19 16:25 View Count
[SBS Star] "The Girl Next to YOON" Video of Moon Ji Hyo Rapping in High School Rapper Gets Revisited
It turned out rookie actress Moon Ji Hyo, who recently sparked dating rumors with YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER, rapped in 'High School Rapper' in the past. 

On August 17, photos claimed to be YOON and Moon Ji Hyo holding hands and walking around the streets together with matching clothes quickly spread online. 

Since Moon Ji Hyo and YOON are under the same agency YG Entertainment, the agency gave their official response in behalf of both stars soon after the photos went around. 

YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm anything, as it's our artists' private matter."; their vague response got many to believe previously-a-rumor to be true. 
Moon Ji Hyo
Following the photos of them on a date went viral, fans started looking into Moon Ji Hyo, because she was not very known to public. 

That was when they discovered that Moon Ji Hyo made her official debut with singer Young Kay's music video in 2019, but actually first appeared on television way before that in 2017. 

Moon Ji Hyo was one of the contestants of Mnet's survival hip-hop show 'High School Rapper Season 1' that aired in the beginning of 2017. 
Moon Ji Hyo
Moon Ji Hyo was 16 years old then, an acting major at Seoul Performing Arts High School. 

At that time, she attracted a lot of attention of other contestants due to her beautiful looks and the cute rap she showed in her audition tape. 

While Moon Ji Hyo was getting ready for the preliminary round, she explained that she felt pressured because of the amount of attention she was getting, but was ready to show everybody her rap. 

During the preliminary round though, she unfortunately could not overcome the pressure, made lots of mistakes and failed to go to the next round. 
 

(Credit= Online Community, 'Mnet TV' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.