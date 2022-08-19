뉴스
[SBS Star] "She's Really Awesome" Park Myung-soo Shares How Cool Son Ye-jin Is
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.19 15:05 View Count
Entertainer Park Myung-soo revealed that actress Son Ye-jin has an incredible personality. 

On August 19 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Radio Show', Park Myung-soo talked about meeting Son Ye-jin in person. 

During the show, Park Myung-soo and guest big data specialist Jeon Min-ki mentioned some of the well-known close celebrity friends. 
Before they mentioned Son Ye-jin and her good friends actresses Kong Hyo-jin and Lee Jung-hyun, Park Myung-soo touched on singer IU and actress Yoo In Na's years-long friendship.

Park Myung-soo said, "Yoo In Na is much older than IU, but it seems like they connect really well. They often go on a trip together as well." 

He continued, "There was a time when Yoo In Na and I hosted a radio show at the same time. IU guested on her radio show, but she didn't come to mine. I met her around that time, so I asked why she didn't join mine. She was like, 'Well, you didn't invite me!' I didn't know how to respond to that." 

He went on, "IU is good at everything; there's nothing that she's bad at. She's kind to everyone, and she's good at acting, and also nice to the elderly. I smiled to myself when I saw her being nice and polite to the elderly." 
Then, Park Myung-soo spoke of Son Ye-jin's personality while he was on the topic of Son Ye-jin, Kong Hyo-jin and Lee Jung Hyun's rock-solid friendship. 

Park Myung-soo stated, "I met Son Ye-jin back in the day, and she was super cool. She's really awesome. Usually, a lot of actresses refuse to take 'ugly' photos, but she was like, 'Okay!' She was completely okay with it." 

He resumed, "It seemed like that was just her personality. As I talked to her, I realized how easy-going and cool she was.", then playfully added, "However, I wasn't invited to the wedding. I know it's a bit late, but congratulations on your wedding and marriage!" 
(Credit= 'gpark_radio' 'dj_gpark' 'yejinhand' 'dlwlrma' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
