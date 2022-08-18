뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "It Was Cool, as She Joined After..." STAYC SUMIN·SEEUN Were Meant to Be in the Same Group?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "It Was Cool, as She Joined After..." STAYC SUMIN·SEEUN Were Meant to Be in the Same Group?

[SBS Star] "It Was Cool, as She Joined After..." STAYC SUMIN·SEEUN Were Meant to Be in the Same Group?

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.18 18:15 View Count
[SBS Star] "It Was Cool, as She Joined After..." STAYC SUMIN·SEEUN Were Meant to Be in the Same Group?
SUMIN of K-pop girl group STAYC talked about the time when she got to know about her fellow member SEEUN before they started training together. 

Recently, on past interview of STAYC was revisited by some fans. 

In this interview, the members of STAYC were asked about their first impression of each other. 

When it was SUMIN's turn to talk about SEEUN, SUMIN said, "I happened to see SEEUN on my way from school to our agency. I had heard about her, because she was well-known for her pretty looks at our school." 

She continued, "On that day when I saw her, I headed to the casting director at our agency right away, and told her that there was a really beautiful girl at the school that I was attending." 

She went on, "When I told her who she was, the casting director was surprised, because SEEUN had recently passed the audition and was scheduled to join the agency as a trainee soon. Several days later, SEEUN came to start her training with us, and I was like, 'This is so cool.'" 
 

Previously, SEEUN also revealed that her and SUMIN actually used to train at another agency; the same agency but at different times. 

SEEUN stated, "When I had joined another agency before our current one, SUMIN left right away. So, we had never met, but I did hear that there was a former trainee named 'Bae Su-min'." 

She resumed, "I got to meet her properly after I came to this agency. SUMIN seemed cold at first. But since we went to the same school, we went back and forth from our school to agency together all the time. We got close while doing that."  
STAYC
Upon hearing the story of how they ended up making debut alongside one another, lots of fans shared that they believe these two were just destined to be in the same group. 

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube, NAVER NOW, 'STAYC201112' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.