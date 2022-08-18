[SBS Star] WINNER YOON ♥ Moon Ji Hyo Have Photos of Them with Matching Items on Social Media?

On August 17, photos claimed to be YOON and Moon Ji Hyo quickly spread online.
The photos showed YOON and Moon Ji Hyo walking around the streets of Hapjeong-dong, where YG Entertainment headquarters is located.
They were holding hands and wearing matching blue clothes, which just told that they were a couple.
It was said that the photos were taken in May, but were simply unveiled on a later date.
YG Entertainment stated, "We cannot confirm anything, as it's our artists' private matter."
The agency's vague response got many to believe previously-a-rumor to be true.
'BORN TO LOVE YOU' is YOON's solo release that was dropped in March this year.
In the music video, they acted as lovers, who used to be deeply in love, but eventually ended up breaking up with one another.
It is not known whether they were already in a relationship back then, but YOON was even seen taking photos of Moon Ji Hyo during the break from shooting so that she felt less nervous about the upcoming shooting.
"Although both the black necklace and bracelet were simple-looking, they weren't particularly such common items. They put matching colored clothes on in the photos in Hapjeong-dong. These items are probably two of their other matching items.", some fans stated.
(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment, 'w_n_r00' 'daljihyo_' Instagram)
(SBS Star)