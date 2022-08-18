뉴스
[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Spotted on the Street With a Woman
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.18 11:13 Updated 2022.08.18 11:26 View Count
WINNER YOON
YOON of K-pop boy group WINNER is rumored to be in a relationship.

On August 17, photos of YOON walking down the street with a woman were shared on Twitter.

The photos were taken in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, where YG Entertainment headquarters is located.
WINNER YOON
In the photos, YOON is wearing a blue coat and long black pants, and was seen holding hands with a woman in a similar look.

After the photos began to spread online, fans speculated that the girl in the photos to be rookie actress Moon Ji Hyo.

Moon Ji Hyo, who is currently under the same management agency as YOON, made appearance on YOON's solo track 'BORN TO LOVE YOU' music video back in March.
WINNER YOON
In regard to the dating rumors, YOON and Moon Ji Hyo's agency YG Entertainment has yet to share their official response.

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
