[SBS Star] WINNER YOON Spotted on the Street With a Woman

On August 17, photos of YOON walking down the street with a woman were shared on Twitter.
The photos were taken in Hapjeong-dong, Seoul, where YG Entertainment headquarters is located.
After the photos began to spread online, fans speculated that the girl in the photos to be rookie actress Moon Ji Hyo.
Moon Ji Hyo, who is currently under the same management agency as YOON, made appearance on YOON's solo track 'BORN TO LOVE YOU' music video back in March.
(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)