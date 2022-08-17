[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh Are Getting Married in October

On August 17, it was reported that Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh will be holding a small wedding ceremony this year in New York, the United States.
Hello, this is Management Soop.
We would like to share news about actress Kong Hyo-jin.
Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together.
As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October only with their close relatives and acquaintances.
We ask for your generous understanding on not being able to share the detailed schedule and location of the ceremony.
Please send lots of blessings and support to the couple's days ahead, as they take a valuable first step forward in their lives. Thank you.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Management Soop, 'kevinoh_' Instagram)
(SBS Star)