뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh Are Getting Married in October
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh Are Getting Married in October

[SBS Star] Kong Hyo-jin & Kevin Oh Are Getting Married in October

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.17 16:30 View Count
Kong Hyo-jin, Kevin Oh
Actress Kong Hyo-jin and singer-songwriter Kevin Oh announced their plans to get married in October.

On August 17, it was reported that Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh will be holding a small wedding ceremony this year in New York, the United States.
Kong Hyo-jin, Kevin Oh
In response to the report, Kong Hyo-jin's management agency Management Soop shared:

Hello, this is Management Soop.

We would like to share news about actress Kong Hyo-jin.

Kong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh will be starting a new chapter of their lives together.

As it is what the two wish for, they will be holding their wedding privately in October only with their close relatives and acquaintances.

We ask for your generous understanding on not being able to share the detailed schedule and location of the ceremony.

Please send lots of blessings and support to the couple's days ahead, as they take a valuable first step forward in their lives. Thank you.
Kong Hyo-jin, Kevin Oh
Kevin Oh also took to his personal Instagram and shared the news, along with a photo of a sheet music for a song that he composed and Kong Hyo-jin wrote the lyrics.
Kong Hyo-jin, Kevin Oh
Before making their relationship public in April, Kong Hyo-jin was rumored to get married soon, as she caught the bouquet of actress Son Ye-jin and her and actor Hyun Bin's wedding.

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, Management Soop, 'kevinoh_' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.