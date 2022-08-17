[SBS Star] So Yu Jin Mentions a Line of Students Trying to Get Jun Ji Hyun's Autograph at Their University

이미지 확대하기

Actress So Yu Jin shared that there was a long line of students trying to get actress Jun Ji Hyun's autograph when they were students at the same university.On August 17, KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House' released one part of its upcoming episode.In this episode, the hosts mentioned So Yu Jin's past when she took same classes as Jun Ji Hyun at Dongguk University, saying how she was one of the top beautiful acting majors alongside Jun Ji Hyun and actress Han Chae Young.So Yu Jin blushed and denied the statement by saying, "No, no. Jun Ji Hyun and Han Chae Young were really gorgeous, like goddess-like beautiful. But I wasn't beautiful at all. Nobody's ever told me that I was beautiful as well. I definitely wasn't one of them."She continued, "Actually, at that time when I attended university, Jun Ji Hyun was super popular. It was after the success of 'My Sassy Girl' (2001), so... It was pretty crazy. There used to be a long line of students trying to get her autograph."She went on, "Lots of students of other majors would come all the way to our department just to get her autograph. I lined everyone up. I used to be in control of those lines. Jun Ji Hyun, Han Chae Young and I were all good friends with each other."Upon listening to this, the hosts commented, "Really? We can't believe that you lined them up! It seems like you have a very easygoing personality."With a shy smile, So Yu Jin responded, "No, it's not that. I just wasn't as popular or famous as them. That's all."(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)