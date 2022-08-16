[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae Reacts to Photos of Himself & His Lookalike Dog Put Together

이미지 확대하기

220813 메가박스 코엑스 13:40 무대인사 #헌트 #정우성 #이정재



�� 그 ..... 핑크색 옷을 입고,

강아지에 진주 목걸이를 채우고,

집사부에 나온 정재씨의 사진과

같이 붙여놓은 이유는 뭐예요?



ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ

ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/17MntQQSyu — 정,김강순애 (@sky_n_insider) August 13, 2022

Actor Lee Jung Jae laughed after seeing photos of him and his lookalike dog put together.On August 13, Lee Jung Jae and actor Jung Woo Sung gave a brief greeting at one movie theater in Seoul after the screening of their movie 'Hunt'.During the greeting, one fan held up a panel with photos that have been going around viral online lately.The photos were of Lee Jung Jae on August 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', where he appeared in a unique style.At that time, he matched a light pink suit with a pearl necklace.Following the broadcast of this episode, one online community user took to a popular online community and shared a photo of a dog wearing a pink clothing and pearl necklace.The uploader stated, "I made this dog my profile photo on KakaoTalk (the most-used mobile messenger in Korea) a few days ago, but after seeing Lee Jung Jae looking exactly like this dog on television, I quietly changed my profile photo to another one."Since the dog's fashion as well as the face remind much of Lee Jung Jae in the recent episode of 'Master in the House', these photos quickly spread online.Upon seeing these photos that the fan held up for Lee Jung Jae to see during the greeting, he pointed at it and burst out laughing.Jung Woo Sung checked out what the fan was holding, then asked the fan with a huge smile, "Umm... Why is a photo of a dog wearing a pink clothing and pearl necklace next to a photo of Lee Jung Jae in 'Master in the House'? Why did you place them next to each other?"While Jung Woo Sung asked, Lee Jung Jae continued to laugh next to him, keeping his eyes on the photos.(Credit= 'sky_n_insider' Twitter, SBS Master in the House, Online Community)(SBS Star)