[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Jung Jae Reacts to Photos of Himself & His Lookalike Dog Put Together
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.16 18:15
Actor Lee Jung Jae laughed after seeing photos of him and his lookalike dog put together. 

On August 13, Lee Jung Jae and actor Jung Woo Sung gave a brief greeting at one movie theater in Seoul after the screening of their movie 'Hunt'. 

During the greeting, one fan held up a panel with photos that have been going around viral online lately. 

The photos were of Lee Jung Jae on August 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', where he appeared in a unique style. 

At that time, he matched a light pink suit with a pearl necklace. 
Lee Jung Jae
Following the broadcast of this episode, one online community user took to a popular online community and shared a photo of a dog wearing a pink clothing and pearl necklace. 

The uploader stated, "I made this dog my profile photo on KakaoTalk (the most-used mobile messenger in Korea) a few days ago, but after seeing Lee Jung Jae looking exactly like this dog on television, I quietly changed my profile photo to another one." 

Since the dog's fashion as well as the face remind much of Lee Jung Jae in the recent episode of 'Master in the House', these photos quickly spread online. 
Lee Jung Jae lookalike dog
Upon seeing these photos that the fan held up for Lee Jung Jae to see during the greeting, he pointed at it and burst out laughing. 

Jung Woo Sung checked out what the fan was holding, then asked the fan with a huge smile, "Umm... Why is a photo of a dog wearing a pink clothing and pearl necklace next to a photo of Lee Jung Jae in 'Master in the House'? Why did you place them next to each other?" 

While Jung Woo Sung asked, Lee Jung Jae continued to laugh next to him, keeping his eyes on the photos. 
 
Lee Jung Jae
(Credit= 'sky_n_insider' Twitter, SBS Master in the House, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
