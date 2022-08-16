[SBS Star] VIDEO: NewJeans DANIELLE's Cute Past Is in the Center of All K-pop Fans

이미지 확대하기

DANIELLE is a member of 5-member rookie group NewJeans that made their official debut on July 22.She is half-Australian and half-Korean; she lived in both countries until 2012 when she settled down in Australia.Until 2012, she worked as a child model, featuring in various television shows and commercials.Recently, one of the shows that she was in, titled 'Real Kids Story: Rainbow', started going around online.The broadcasting station that aired 'Real Kids Story: Rainbow' edited some of the episodes that focused on DANIELLE and shared it on YouTube.DANIELLE was seven years old at the time when she was on this show.She had lots of baby fat on her face, and always smiled here.She also showed her kind and cheerful personality on 'Real Kids Story: Rainbow'.Her adorable appearance as well as cute personality made many K-pop fans smile.Now, she has lost a lot of her baby fat on her face, but instead, she has a beautiful face and tall figure with unique vibes.DANIELLE returned to Korea and started training In the beginning of 2020, at age 14.She trained for about two and a half years before finally entering the Korean industry last month.(Credit= 'danielle.newjean' Instagram, '디글 :Diggle' YouTube)(SBS Star)