[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Talks About His Return After Marriage & His Wife's Pregnancy

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin talked about making his return to the screen with 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' following his marriage to actress Son Ye-jin and her pregnancy with their first child.On August 16, the press conference for the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' took place at Conrad Seoul, Seoul.The film's cast members―Hyun Bin, actors Yoo Hae-jin, Jin Sun-kyu, actress YoonA―as well as director Lee Suk-hoon made their attendance at the event.During the press conference, Hyun Bin expressed his gratitude for everyone's congratulatory messages for his marriage, and the recent news of the couple expecting their first child.When asked if anything has changed since marriage, Hyun Bin shared, "There are no particular things that have changed due to my personal matters."He continued, "The things that I'm looking more forward to and am more worried about at the same time is that I want my film to receive a lot of love. I'm worried about how the audience will view my projects. I hope you can watch it positively, as I've worked hard."Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March 2022, and the newly-wedded couple announced Son Ye-jin's pregnancy in June.(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)