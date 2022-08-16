뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Talks About His Return After Marriage & His Wife's Pregnancy
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Talks About His Return After Marriage & His Wife's Pregnancy

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Talks About His Return After Marriage & His Wife's Pregnancy

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.16 15:35 View Count
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Actor Hyun Bin talked about making his return to the screen with 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' following his marriage to actress Son Ye-jin and her pregnancy with their first child.

On August 16, the press conference for the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' took place at Conrad Seoul, Seoul.

The film's cast members―Hyun Bin, actors Yoo Hae-jin, Jin Sun-kyu, actress YoonA―as well as director Lee Suk-hoon made their attendance at the event.
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' Press Conference
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' Press Conference
During the press conference, Hyun Bin expressed his gratitude for everyone's congratulatory messages for his marriage, and the recent news of the couple expecting their first child.
'Confidential Assignment 2: International' Press Conference
When asked if anything has changed since marriage, Hyun Bin shared, "There are no particular things that have changed due to my personal matters."

He continued, "The things that I'm looking more forward to and am more worried about at the same time is that I want my film to receive a lot of love. I'm worried about how the audience will view my projects. I hope you can watch it positively, as I've worked hard."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March 2022, and the newly-wedded couple announced Son Ye-jin's pregnancy in June.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News, VAST Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.