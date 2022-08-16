[SBS Star] Hyun Bin Talks About His Return After Marriage & His Wife's Pregnancy

On August 16, the press conference for the upcoming film 'Confidential Assignment 2: International' took place at Conrad Seoul, Seoul.
The film's cast members―Hyun Bin, actors Yoo Hae-jin, Jin Sun-kyu, actress YoonA―as well as director Lee Suk-hoon made their attendance at the event.
He continued, "The things that I'm looking more forward to and am more worried about at the same time is that I want my film to receive a lot of love. I'm worried about how the audience will view my projects. I hope you can watch it positively, as I've worked hard."
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin tied the knot in March 2022, and the newly-wedded couple announced Son Ye-jin's pregnancy in June.
