[SBS Star] "I Paid!" Park Seo Jun Cutely Complains About BTS V Reserving a Yacht, but Forgetting His Wallet

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Park Seo Jun cutely complained about paying for the yacht that V of K-pop boy group reserved as a surprise gift, because V had forgotten to bring his wallet.On August 12 episode of JTBC's television show 'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation', the 'Wooga Family'―Park Seo Jun, V, actors Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and singer Peakboy reminisced the time when they went on a trip to Jeju Island together.V said, "I don't think I'll ever forget our trip to Jeju Island. It was an unforgettable trip. The memories from that trip lie deep in my heart."Park Seo Jun chuckled and commented, "At that time, V was like, 'I've prepared something awesome for you guys.', then took us to the dock and there was a luxury yacht there, waiting for us."He continued, "That was V's surprise gift he got ready for us to create a more memorable memory with us? But do you guys remember that V forgot to bring his wallet to pay for the yacht, so I was the one who paid in the end?"He laughed and went on, "V only reserved the yacht, and I paid for the whole thing, but he took all the credit!"Everyone burst into laughter upon hearing this, V blushed and lowered his head down in embarrassment.As V could not get his head back up, Choi Woo Shik playfully commented, "It was V's real surprise gift. He surprised us twice then.", then laughed.Back in August 2019, the 'Wooga Family' uploaded photos of them having a great time with each other in Jeju Island online.At that time, they photoshopped a photo of Park Hyung Sik outside the yacht with them, since he could not come due to his mandatory military service.(Credit= JTBC IN THE SOOP : Friendcation, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)