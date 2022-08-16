[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert

On August 15, Billie Eilish held her second concert in South Korea 'Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
Whenever Billie Eilish finishes each song, the two BTS members cheered out loud and gave a big round of applause, just like any other fan at the stadium.
Hoseok and Namjoon having the time of their life at Billie Eilish's concert #jhope #RM #bts pic.twitter.com/BJsytwMT7t— Bangtan_11 (@Bangtan13434052) August 15, 2022
220815 빌리콘— 레전 다겸 (@ji_mina_) August 15, 2022
너무 신나게 노는 강쥐들ㅠㅠ#Rm #jhope pic.twitter.com/mXlE37JYp5
(Credit= Hyundai Card, Online Community)
