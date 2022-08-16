뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.16 14:09

[SBS Star] BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.16 14:09 View Count
BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilishs Seoul Concert
RM and J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS were spotted at American singer Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul.

On August 15, Billie Eilish held her second concert in South Korea 'Hyundai Card Super Concert 26 Billie Eilish' at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul.
BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert
Among the huge crowd of fans at the stadium, some fans spotted RM and J-HOPE in the crowd.
BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert
BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert
Throughout the show, RM and J-HOPE were seen singing, dancing, and jumping around along to the songs from their seats.

Whenever Billie Eilish finishes each song, the two BTS members cheered out loud and gave a big round of applause, just like any other fan at the stadium.
BTS RM & J-HOPE Spotted at Billie Eilish's Seoul Concert
Upon seeing photos and videos of RM and J-HOPE taken at the concert, fans commented, "It's so great to see them having a great time.", "I love how other audiences let them enjoy the show to the fullest. I know it's not like that sometimes.", and more.
 
(Credit= Hyundai Card, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
