[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Wanted to Feel Free" BIGBANG DAESUNG Gives an Update on His Life

Recently, DAESUNG updated his YouTube channel with a 3-minute new video.
In the video, DAESUNG was seen sharing what he has been up to lately.
DAESUNG said, "These days, I've just been taking some rest. I wanted to take a rest without thinking about anything. So, I really am resting with zero thoughts at the moment."
He stated, "I feel like I know what life is and how it works, but I don't at the same time. It's definitely not easy. I have to constantly learn about life, and keep creating my own life based on that."
He continued, "It seems like life is like traveling in a way. One day, you are here, then you are at another place the next day. You settle down somewhere after that, then you leave soon after. That's kind of how I want to live, just aimlessly wandering around different places."
DAESUNG commented, "There's nothing I filmed while I took a rest, To be honest, I don't really know what to do from now on. What is being myself? What are D’splay-like things?"
After that, DAESUNG wrapped up the video by commenting on his latest life, "I wanted to place myself in the flow of time. I wanted to feel free. Me with freedom, wow."
