[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Wanted to Feel Free" BIGBANG DAESUNG Gives an Update on His Life
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Wanted to Feel Free" BIGBANG DAESUNG Gives an Update on His Life

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Wanted to Feel Free" BIGBANG DAESUNG Gives an Update on His Life

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.16 11:10
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "I Wanted to Feel Free" BIGBANG DAESUNG Gives an Update on His Life
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG gave his fans an update on his life through his YouTube video. 

Recently, DAESUNG updated his YouTube channel with a 3-minute new video. 

In the video, DAESUNG was seen sharing what he has been up to lately. 

DAESUNG said, "These days, I've just been taking some rest. I wanted to take a rest without thinking about anything. So, I really am resting with zero thoughts at the moment." 
DAESUNG
Then, DAESUNG answered a question, "What's life to you?" 

He stated, "I feel like I know what life is and how it works, but I don't at the same time. It's definitely not easy. I have to constantly learn about life, and keep creating my own life based on that." 

He continued, "It seems like life is like traveling in a way. One day, you are here, then you are at another place the next day. You settle down somewhere after that, then you leave soon after. That's kind of how I want to live, just aimlessly wandering around different places." 
DAESUNG
When asked if he had filmed any videos for his YouTube channel while he rested, DAESUNG answered, "No, not at all." 

DAESUNG commented, "There's nothing I filmed while I took a rest, To be honest, I don't really know what to do from now on. What is being myself? What are D’splay-like things?" 

After that, DAESUNG wrapped up the video by commenting on his latest life, "I wanted to place myself in the flow of time. I wanted to feel free. Me with freedom, wow." 
 

(Credit= 'D’splay' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
