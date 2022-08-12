뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Channels Inner Fanboy When He Meets Wonder Girls An So Hee
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Channels Inner Fanboy When He Meets Wonder Girls An So Hee

[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Channels Inner Fanboy When He Meets Wonder Girls An So Hee

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.12 18:09 View Count
[SBS Star] SEVENTEEN SEUNGKWAN Channels Inner Fanboy When He Meets Wonder Girls An So Hee
SEUNGKWAN of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN finally met An So Hee, a member of his favorite girl group disbanded Wonder Girls.

On August 12, Kakao TV released a video of SEUNGKWAN and An So Hee meeting for the first time, and spending time with one another. 

Even before SEUNGKWAN walked into the room where An So Hee was waiting for him, he seemed really nervous, and it got worse after he entered the room. 

He blushed, sweated and told An So Hee, "I'm a Wonderful (the official name of Wonder Girls' fandom). I'm a big time Wonderful. I've been a Wonderful since when I was in the fourth grade in the elementary school. So, I feel very nervous, speaking in front of you. My heart is beating super fast at the moment. I don't think I've ever felt this way in my life, ever. It feels so weird right now." 
 
An So Hee asked, "I didn't think that you would get this nervous. Are you really a Wonderful? I've got to check if you truly are a Wonderful! What song did you like the most?" 

With confidence, SEUNGKWAN answered, "I probably know Wonder Girls' songs better than you. I listened to all the side tracks too, not just the title tracks. I think Wonder Girls have amazing ballad tracks, like 'This Time', 'I Tried', 'Wishing on a Star', 'Saying I Love You' and there are many more." 

As he mentioned the songs that were not very known to the public, An So Hee gasped and covered her mouth in shock. 
 
Then, SEUNGKWAN suddenly got excited and unexpectedly asked An So Hee, "Oh! There is this song, which not only is a great song, but also a song that you sound beautiful in. You've pretty much slayed the song. What song do you think it is? Can you make a guess?" 

An So Hee shyly laughed and commented, "I'm a little shy to say it myself, but are you talking about 'Girlfriend'?" 

When SEUNGKWAN heard her answer, he instantly jumped up from his seat in pure excitement and said, "Yes, it is!"
 
An So Hee said, "I love your songs too. I especially love your soundtrack 'The Reason'. After I listened to that, I was like, 'Who's singing? He's good.', then looked into other songs that you sang." 

Her words totally surprised SEUNGKWAN, making his mouth drop and heart race. 

Fans laughed hard while watching this video, because it almost looked as if SEUNGKWAN was at An So Hee's fan signing event. 

His cute fanboying moments made them smile ear to ear as well. 

(Credit= Kakao TV) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.