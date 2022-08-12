뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.12 17:27 View Count
Girls Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa
The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation gave their honest thoughts on what they really think of their junior girl group, aespa.

Recently, the eight members of Girls' Generation sat down for an interview with RollingStone.
Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa
During the interview, the members were asked to share the new groups that have recently caught their attention.

To this, Sunny shared, "Whenever I see younger girl groups, I feel very proud of them, yet at the same time I wonder if there's anything I can do for them."

She warmly added, "I don't want to be too nosy, so I try not to approach them first, but I hope they know I'm always watching from afar with open arms. So if you ever need something, please don't hesitate to reach out."
Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa
Hyoyeon said, "I got to work with KARINA and WINTER of aespa as part of GOT the beat, so I've been keeping an eye on them. It's great to see them promoting overseas as well."

Tiffany also said, "I've also been keeping an eye on aespa. It's been a joy to watch and learn their productions visually and musically."

Lastly, Taeyeon shared, "I also truly do like aespa. I'm watching their promotions closely. When I see new groups, the freshness they have is so similar to how we were when Girls' Generation first debuted. The no-makeup looks with the plain hair, it makes me think of Girls' Generation."
Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa
Meanwhile, Girls' Generation made the group's first return in five years as a full group with the seventh full album 'FOREVER 1' on August 5.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, RollingStone India)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.