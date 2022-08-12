[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa

Recently, the eight members of Girls' Generation sat down for an interview with RollingStone.
To this, Sunny shared, "Whenever I see younger girl groups, I feel very proud of them, yet at the same time I wonder if there's anything I can do for them."
She warmly added, "I don't want to be too nosy, so I try not to approach them first, but I hope they know I'm always watching from afar with open arms. So if you ever need something, please don't hesitate to reach out."
Tiffany also said, "I've also been keeping an eye on aespa. It's been a joy to watch and learn their productions visually and musically."
Lastly, Taeyeon shared, "I also truly do like aespa. I'm watching their promotions closely. When I see new groups, the freshness they have is so similar to how we were when Girls' Generation first debuted. The no-makeup looks with the plain hair, it makes me think of Girls' Generation."
(Credit= SM Entertainment, RollingStone India)
(SBS Star)