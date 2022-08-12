[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Members Share Their Honest Thoughts on aespa

이미지 확대하기

The members of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation gave their honest thoughts on what they really think of their junior girl group, aespa.Recently, the eight members of Girls' Generation sat down for an interview with RollingStone.During the interview, the members were asked to share the new groups that have recently caught their attention.To this, Sunny shared, "Whenever I see younger girl groups, I feel very proud of them, yet at the same time I wonder if there's anything I can do for them."She warmly added, "I don't want to be too nosy, so I try not to approach them first, but I hope they know I'm always watching from afar with open arms. So if you ever need something, please don't hesitate to reach out."Hyoyeon said, "I got to work with KARINA and WINTER of aespa as part of GOT the beat, so I've been keeping an eye on them. It's great to see them promoting overseas as well."Tiffany also said, "I've also been keeping an eye on aespa. It's been a joy to watch and learn their productions visually and musically."Lastly, Taeyeon shared, "I also truly do like aespa. I'm watching their promotions closely. When I see new groups, the freshness they have is so similar to how we were when Girls' Generation first debuted. The no-makeup looks with the plain hair, it makes me think of Girls' Generation."Meanwhile, Girls' Generation made the group's first return in five years as a full group with the seventh full album 'FOREVER 1' on August 5.(Credit= SM Entertainment, RollingStone India)(SBS Star)