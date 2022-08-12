[SBS Star] Ko Kyoung Pyo Tells Why the Members of His Military Gang Are Such Awesome People

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ko Kyoung Pyo revealed why he thinks his military gang members are so amazing.On August 12, Ko Kyoung Pyo sat down for an interview with the press.During the interview, Ko Kyoung Pyo talked about his life in the military from 2018 to 2020.Ko Kyoung Pyo said, "When I enlisted in the military, my mom was sick. So, I was always worried, and also depressed. But I was able to go through the tough time, all thanks to the fellow soldiers who understood me and took care of me. I relied on them a lot. I feel grateful to them."Then, one reporter mentioned actor Joo Won recently saying how he thinks the friendship with his military gang―Ko Kyoung Pyo, hip-hop artist Beenzino, TAEYANG and DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG―would last forever during the broadcast of one radio show.Ko Kyoung Pyo responded, "Ah yes, I'm actually the youngest member of the gang. Since we performed together as a team in the military, we used to sleep every night together, and spent the majority of our time with each other. We would start and end the day together, and that really brought us closer."He continued, "At that time, I got to learn certain things that I didn't know about the music industry, and I would tell them about my life as an actor as well. It turned out we had lots of things in common. They're incredible people. I love being with them."After that, the actor shared what they usually do when they meet up, "We hang out every now and then. We don't drink or anything, we usually talk about arts. I always have such a great time with them. Beenzino and TAEYANG often get me to listen to the music they're working on, and all of them are so good. I'm much looking forward to the release."He went on, "I tend to compromise to the reality as I live the days, but they're all idealistic; they're dreaming all the time. When I'm like, 'What more good stuff is there to come?' and 'I've pretty much enjoyed everything in life already.', they're like, 'You can do anything you want.' They get me thinking, 'It's not too late for anything.' and 'I have to do something. I'm an artist!'"Ko Kyoung Pyo wrapped up the topic by stating, "I can't create anything the way I want with acting, but I can with music, directing and other forms of art. So, I would like to try that one day. The guys brought back my dreams that even I had forgotten. Their thoughts are healthy. They're incredibly awesome."(Credit= '__youngbae__' Instagram, Sidus HQ)(SBS Star)