[SBS Star] IU & Suzy Each Donate Millions to Help Flood Victims

Singer/actresses IU and Suzy have made another thoughtful donations to help the victims of recent flood in central Korea.On August 12, it was reported that IU and Suzy each donated 100 million won (approximately 77,000 dollars) to the Hope Bridge Foundation to help flood victims.Known as 'donation angels' in Korean entertainment industry, IU and Suzy have made continuous donations to help the people in emergency.Previously on August 8, the heaviest rain in 115 years hit South Korean capital Seoul, wreaking havoc all across the city and surrounding areas.The record-setting rain caused severe flooding in many parts of the city, leaving 13 people dead and 6 others missing as of August 12; along with a significant infrastructure and property damage.More celebrities are making donations to help people affected by the rain; and this includes actresses Kim Hye-soo, Han Ji Min, Kim Go-eun, comedian Yu Jae Suk, YOON and JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER, and many more.(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, Management Soop, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)