[SBS Star] IU & Suzy Each Donate Millions to Help Flood Victims

On August 12, it was reported that IU and Suzy each donated 100 million won (approximately 77,000 dollars) to the Hope Bridge Foundation to help flood victims.
Known as 'donation angels' in Korean entertainment industry, IU and Suzy have made continuous donations to help the people in emergency.
The record-setting rain caused severe flooding in many parts of the city, leaving 13 people dead and 6 others missing as of August 12; along with a significant infrastructure and property damage.
(Credit= EDAM Entertainment, Management Soop, Yonhap News Agency)
(SBS Star)