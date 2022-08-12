[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Yong Hwa Remembers His Fan Who Fell Over in Front of Him 6 Years Ago?

이미지 확대하기

나 이거 진짜 부끄러워서 안올리고 싶은건데 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 넘 다정하잖아 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 어빠 죄송해요.... pic.twitter.com/ya7ky7XPJA — 그냥 용용브이 (@YYloV2) August 21, 2016

Jung Yong Hwa of K-pop boy band CNBLUE surprised fans by remembering his fan who fell over in front of him six years ago.On August 12, one fan took to CNBLUE's official fan community to share a message to Jung Yong Hwa.In her post, the fan wrote, "I'm Korean, but I went to your concert in Japan. I realized the set list was different in Japan. I really liked that difference."She carried on, "I would love to listen to your Japanese songs live the next time you hold a concert in Korea. No need to translate or remake them!"Lastly, she added, "Thank you for getting me to listen to such great songs of yours at all times.", with a heart emoji at the end.Jung Yong Hwa replied to this post not long after she posted it, and he wrote, "Is the area you fell in the past okay?"It turned out the fan had fallen hard in front of Jung Yong Hwa while waving goodbye to him on his way home following a recording in August 2016.She shared a video of her falling over, and Jung Yong Hwa running up to her asking if she was alright, then heading to his van after receiving a letter from her while saying, "Return home safely, okay?"At that time, she wrote, "I didn't want to upload this video, because it's so embarrassing. But he was just too kind! I'm sorry, oppa!"Jung Yong Hwa is known for having a great memory, but it was still surprising that he remembered this particular fan, the incident as well as her nickname until this day.Since it has been as long as six years, fans are non-stop talking about how amazing Jung Yong Hwa's memory is, and how sweet he is for worrying about her.(Credit= Online Community, 'YYloV2' Twitter, 'jyheffect0622' Instagram)(SBS Star)