[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung Decorate Their Filming Site with Cute 'Couple' Photos

It has just been revealed that actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung decorated the filming site of their movie with adorable 'couple' photos.On August 11, one staff who worked with Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung on their recently-released movie 'Hunt' uploaded some photos online that made a lot of people laugh.The staff jokingly stated, "Guys, do you know what's really annoying about Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung? They filmed a movie where they constantly fight with each other, but this is what they did to the filming site. These weren't from fans."The photos showed photos of Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung together on digital screens and the wall, pretty much everywhere around the room.Their photos were also made into stickers, which were stuck on the fan, paper cup holders, plastic cups with fruits inside and packages of cookies.What drew attention was the way they looked in all the photos; they looked so happy with one another.This definitely contrasted the story of 'Hunt', where their characters are big time rival ace agents working for the National Security Agency.Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung have been friends for over 20 years, and they are known to be very close who often spend time with each other.They are referred to as 'Cheongdam married couple', because they are frequently spotted on a 'date' in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, and they almost looked as if they were married every time they were seen together.Upon seeing the staff's post, many laughed and shared comments such as, "Are you sure you didn't take the photos at their wedding reception?", "LOL I feel like they filmed 'Hunt' as an excuse to spend more time with one another.", "I laughed so hard looking at these pictures. I totally ship 'Cheongdam married couple'!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, MEGABOX Plus M, 'megabox.plusm' Facebook)(SBS Star)