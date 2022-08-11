뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung Decorate Their Filming Site with Cute 'Couple' Photos
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung Decorate Their Filming Site with Cute 'Couple' Photos

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung Decorate Their Filming Site with Cute 'Couple' Photos

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.11 18:14 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae & Jung Woo Sung Decorate Their Filming Site with Cute Couple Photos
It has just been revealed that actors Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung decorated the filming site of their movie with adorable 'couple' photos. 

On August 11, one staff who worked with Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung on their recently-released movie 'Hunt' uploaded some photos online that made a lot of people laugh. 

The staff jokingly stated, "Guys, do you know what's really annoying about Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung? They filmed a movie where they constantly fight with each other, but this is what they did to the filming site. These weren't from fans." 
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung
The photos showed photos of Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung together on digital screens and the wall, pretty much everywhere around the room. 

Their photos were also made into stickers, which were stuck on the fan, paper cup holders, plastic cups with fruits inside and packages of cookies. 

What drew attention was the way they looked in all the photos; they looked so happy with one another. 

This definitely contrasted the story of 'Hunt', where their characters are big time rival ace agents working for the National Security Agency. 
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung have been friends for over 20 years, and they are known to be very close who often spend time with each other. 

They are referred to as 'Cheongdam married couple', because they are frequently spotted on a 'date' in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, and they almost looked as if they were married every time they were seen together. 

Upon seeing the staff's post, many laughed and shared comments such as, "Are you sure you didn't take the photos at their wedding reception?", "LOL I feel like they filmed 'Hunt' as an excuse to spend more time with one another.", "I laughed so hard looking at these pictures. I totally ship 'Cheongdam married couple'!" and so on.
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung
(Credit= Online Community, MEGABOX Plus M, 'megabox.plusm' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.