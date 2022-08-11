[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Reveals that No Girls Have Ever Asked Him Out First

On August 10, wavve's reality dating show 'Somefing' released a short footage from its upcoming first episode.
Before the hosts watched a video of hot boys and girls spending time on the beach together to find their potential lover, they sat around for a conversation.
YOON said, "I believe it's important to make her feel comfortable when talking we are talking with each other, so I'll probably try to open her heart by continuously having a good conversation with her."
After thinking for a little while, JINU smiled and stated, "I would say I would do that with my beauty."
He laughingly continued, "I was just joking. I have a very shy personality, so I feel like I won't be able to make any move at first. But if I happen to meet a girl of my dreams there, I would certainly do my best to win her."
JINU laughed and responded, "I've never been asked out by a girl before though."
The hosts gasped in shocked and asked, "Really? We can't believe that. Have you ever been rejected by a girl in the past then?"
JINU shyly smiled and said, "Ah, no. That hasn't happened yet."
Ever since he made debut, everybody has been speaking about his straight-out-of-a-cartoon kind of look.
Recently, he has been in the center of his attention for his ever so youthful appearance as well.
