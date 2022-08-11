뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Reveals that No Girls Have Ever Asked Him Out First
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Reveals that No Girls Have Ever Asked Him Out First

[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Reveals that No Girls Have Ever Asked Him Out First

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.11 16:53 View Count
[SBS Star] WINNER JINU Reveals that No Girls Have Ever Asked Him Out First
JINU of K-pop boy group WINNER shared that no girls had ever asked him out first. 

On August 10, wavve's reality dating show 'Somefing' released a short footage from its upcoming first episode. 

Before the hosts watched a video of hot boys and girls spending time on the beach together to find their potential lover, they sat around for a conversation. 
JINU
The hosts discussed how they would attract the one they are interested in if they were on that beach, and another member of WINNER YOON gave his answer. 

YOON said, "I believe it's important to make her feel comfortable when talking we are talking with each other, so I'll probably try to open her heart by continuously having a good conversation with her." 

After thinking for a little while, JINU smiled and stated, "I would say I would do that with my beauty." 

He laughingly continued, "I was just joking. I have a very shy personality, so I feel like I won't be able to make any move at first. But if I happen to meet a girl of my dreams there, I would certainly do my best to win her."
JINU
Then, the hosts commented, "But what's true is that your face itself is 'flirting'!" 

JINU laughed and responded, "I've never been asked out by a girl before though." 

The hosts gasped in shocked and asked, "Really? We can't believe that. Have you ever been rejected by a girl in the past then?" 

JINU shyly smiled and said, "Ah, no. That hasn't happened yet." 
JINU
Born in September 1991, JINU entered the K-pop industry in August 2014 under YG Entertainment. 

Ever since he made debut, everybody has been speaking about his straight-out-of-a-cartoon kind of look. 

Recently, he has been in the center of his attention for his ever so youthful appearance as well. 

(Credit= wavve Somefing) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.