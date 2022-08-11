[SBS Star] Jin Seo Yeon Says She Was Completely Mesmerized by Shin Mina's Beauty When She First Saw Her

이미지 확대하기

Model-turned-actress Jin Seo Yeon shared that she could not stop staring at actress Shin Mina when she saw her for the very first time.On August 10 episode of MBC's television show 'Radio Star', Jin Seo Yeon made a guest appearance.During the talk, Jin Seo Yeon revealed why she started modeling, "I'm kind of embarrassed to say this myself, but I was considered quite pretty in the town that I lived in. But due to my shy personality, I wanted a job which didn't make me speak much. I decided to become a model, because I only had to pose for shows and photos."The actress continued, "When I was in middle school, I took some photos and sent them to one magazine company. They asked me to come for a photo shoot at this photo studio one day. I got there, and Bae Doo-na and Kong Hyo-jin were there. They had the charisma of professional models. I was definitely impressed by them, but they were nothing more than models to me."She went on, "Then, another person entered the studio and that was Shin Mina. I saw her from the distance, and I thought a Barbie had walked in the studio. While I was getting my make-up done, I couldn't get my eyes off her. I couldn't stop staring at her, you know."She added, "I just absent-mindedly stared at her at that time. She was just too beautiful. I honestly couldn't stop looking at her!"Then, the host Kim Gu-ra playfully asked Jin Seo Yeon whether her confidence had disappeared after seeing Shin Mina.Jin Seo Yeon laughed and answered, "No, no. I'm not that type of person. I believe I'm attractive in my own ways, so..."(Credit= MBC Radio Star, Online Community)(SBS Star)