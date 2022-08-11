[SBS Star] HYBE Responds to Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam's Post

이미지 확대하기

After Kim Garam, the former member of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM, released her personal statement regarding her bullying controversy, her former agency HYBE has shared their response.On August 10, Kim Garam's friend shared the former LE SSERAFIM member's statement on her Instagram.In the statement, Kim Garam explained, "I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim, and I didn't realize the seriousness of the actions."She also stated that she was just an ordinary student who never hit or bullied anyone nor forced to transfer schools.Then on August 11, HYBE shared their official response to Kim Garam's statement.HYBE said, "As we have already terminated the exclusive contract with Kim Garam, we believe that it is inappropriate to relay any additional comments regarding the matter."Back on July 20, SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE announced that the company has decided to part ways with Kim Garam.At the time, HYBE faced heavy criticism from the public as they appear to just put an end to the situation by simply kicking her out from LE SSERAFIM without giving clarifications or necessary explanations.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE)(SBS Star)