[SBS Star] HYBE Responds to Former LE SSERAFIM Kim Garam's Post

On August 10, Kim Garam's friend shared the former LE SSERAFIM member's statement on her Instagram.
She also stated that she was just an ordinary student who never hit or bullied anyone nor forced to transfer schools.
Then on August 11, HYBE shared their official response to Kim Garam's statement.
HYBE said, "As we have already terminated the exclusive contract with Kim Garam, we believe that it is inappropriate to relay any additional comments regarding the matter."
At the time, HYBE faced heavy criticism from the public as they appear to just put an end to the situation by simply kicking her out from LE SSERAFIM without giving clarifications or necessary explanations.
(Credit= SBS Entertainment News, SOURCE MUSIC/HYBE)
(SBS Star)