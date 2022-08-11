뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Playing with His Baby Nephew
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Playing with His Baby Nephew

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Playing with His Baby Nephew

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.11 10:58 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Playing with His Baby Nephew
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG uploaded a post on Instagram showing him and his baby nephew having the time of their lives with each other. 

On August 10, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with a video and photo. 

In the video, G-DRAGON was seen smiling brightly while looking at his nephew 'Yi-deun' on his lap. 

G-DRAGON continuously held Yi-deun up in the air in fun ways to make him happy. 

As he did so, Yi-deun laughed and G-DRAGON also smiled, looking at him laugh. 

G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi, behind the camera, laughed as well and commented, "Yi-deun, are you having much fun?" 

It seemed like they were all having a great family time together. 

After this video, G-DRAGON posted an adorable photo of him with Yi-deun on his lap; his eyes were filled with love for Yi-deun. 
 

G-DRAGON officially became an uncle this February when Yi-duen―Kwon Da-mi and actor Kim Min-joon's son―was born. 

Previously, Kwon Da-mi shared that she could see the face of G-DRAGON in Yi-deun sometimes. 

After his face was unveiled, many agreed and said that he really did resemble G-DRAGON, especially his cute-looking face and smile. 
G-DRAGON
(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.