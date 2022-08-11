[SBS Star] VIDEO: BIGBANG G-DRAGON Spotted Playing with His Baby Nephew

이미지 확대하기

G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG uploaded a post on Instagram showing him and his baby nephew having the time of their lives with each other.On August 10, G-DRAGON updated his Instagram with a video and photo.In the video, G-DRAGON was seen smiling brightly while looking at his nephew 'Yi-deun' on his lap.G-DRAGON continuously held Yi-deun up in the air in fun ways to make him happy.As he did so, Yi-deun laughed and G-DRAGON also smiled, looking at him laugh.G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi, behind the camera, laughed as well and commented, "Yi-deun, are you having much fun?"It seemed like they were all having a great family time together.After this video, G-DRAGON posted an adorable photo of him with Yi-deun on his lap; his eyes were filled with love for Yi-deun.G-DRAGON officially became an uncle this February when Yi-duen―Kwon Da-mi and actor Kim Min-joon's son―was born.Previously, Kwon Da-mi shared that she could see the face of G-DRAGON in Yi-deun sometimes.After his face was unveiled, many agreed and said that he really did resemble G-DRAGON, especially his cute-looking face and smile.(Credit= 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram)(SBS Star)