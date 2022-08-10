[SBS Star] ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Makes His Clay Sculpture that Does Not Look Anything like Him

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO made his own clay sculpture and it turned out looking nothing like him.In the end of last month, Cha Eun-woo held his solo fan meeting '2022 Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan' in Jakarta, Indonesia.As part of a fun activity during the fan meeting, Cha Eun-woo was given some clay, and asked to make himself.He was shown a photo of him from one past photo shoot to refer to, and he started making his own clay sculpture without hesitation.Soon later, Cha Eun-woo finished making it, and presented to the fans who came to his fan meeting.A big laughter filled the venue when they saw his clay sculpture, because it looked nothing like him in any ways.The clay sculpture only had a few strands of hair, unlike him; it did not have any of his mesmerizing facial features as well.Not only is he known to be good-looking with a tall figure and great body ratio, but he is also known for his incredible brain, amazing skills in sports and kindness.But it might be the case that he is not perfect after all―it was pretty evident that he is not so good at art.Fans shared their thoughts on this online afterwards, "Okay, it seems like the world is fair, guys. He wasn't born with great artistic skills. Look!", "LOL Nobody can be talented in all areas, even Cha Eun-woo!", "It's okay, Eun-woo. Your weakness is covered by so many of your strengths. We'll also pretend like we didn't see this so that you can stay flawless!" and so on.Since he seemed quite satisfied with his art piece, fans also smiled at the fact that at least he was happy with it.(Credit= Online Community, 'offclASTRO' Twitter)(SBS Star)