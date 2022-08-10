[SBS Star] Lee Se Young Talks About Going to Her Neighbor's Home with Her Cat to Catch a Mouse

이미지 확대하기

Actress Lee Se Young shared that she once went to her neighbor's home with her cat to catch a mouse for them.On August 4, a video of Lee Se Young was uploaded on her agency's YouTube channel.In this video, Lee Se Young answered various questions that fans asked her through Instagram in advance.One of the questions was, "Have you ever used the popular neighborhood marketplace and community application before?"Lee Se Young answered, "Of course I have. There was this one time one of the neighbors on the app said that he/she couldn't sleep, because he/she just saw a mouse in the house."She continued, "So, I went to catch the mouse for my neighbor that happened to be under the washing machine. I actually went with my cat, as I thought my cat might be a help. I went to the neighbor's home with my cat in her special backpack."She went on, "I also bought a couch in my living room at home using that mobile application. So, yeah...!"Upon watching this part of the video, fans could not stop laughing while they imagined her and her cat in a backpack, looking all determined to catch the mouse at her neighbor's home.They also said that the neighbor would have been surprised to welcome an actress and her cat home, unexpectedly.Their comments included, "The neighbor would've been very surprised to see Lee Se Young at the door!", "The fact that she went with her cat just in case makes me laugh!", "She's so down-to-earth, and this is why I love her so much!" and so on.(Credit= 'Prain TPC' YouTube)(SBS Star)