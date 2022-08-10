뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Recognizes Former BIG HIT Ent. Staff After 6 Years
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Recognizes Former BIG HIT Ent. Staff After 6 Years

[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Recognizes Former BIG HIT Ent. Staff After 6 Years

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.10 15:04 View Count
Park So-hyuns Lovegame, J-HOPE
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' cute reaction after bumping into a former staff of his agency went viral online.

On August 8, J-HOPE made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's 'Park So-hyun's Love Game'.
Park So-hyun's Lovegame, J-HOPE
During the show, J-HOPE talked about his solo album, his recent performance at 'Lolapalooza', 'Jack In The Box' listening party, and more.

After the broadcast, J-HOPE realized that one of the staff members of 'Park So-hyun's Love Game' is actually a former staff of his management agency, BIG HIT Entertainment (currently BIG HIT MUSIC).
Park So-hyun's Lovegame, J-HOPE
The BTS member even stepped back a little in astonishment, reuniting with the staff after six years.

J-HOPE and the staff talked for a while with the shows DJ Park So-hyun, and warmly shared a hug.
Park So-hyun's Lovegame, J-HOPE
Seeing J-HOPE and the staff's warm interaction, fans commented, "Aww, this is so sweet.", "This shows what a kind person J-HOPE really is.", and more.
 
(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.