[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Recognizes Former BIG HIT Ent. Staff After 6 Years

JHope's reaction when he recognized the staff from 2016 !! pic.twitter.com/cOnwVAv47A — ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) August 8, 2022

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS' cute reaction after bumping into a former staff of his agency went viral online.On August 8, J-HOPE made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's 'Park So-hyun's Love Game'.During the show, J-HOPE talked about his solo album, his recent performance at 'Lolapalooza', 'Jack In The Box' listening party, and more.After the broadcast, J-HOPE realized that one of the staff members of 'Park So-hyun's Love Game' is actually a former staff of his management agency, BIG HIT Entertainment (currently BIG HIT MUSIC).The BTS member even stepped back a little in astonishment, reuniting with the staff after six years.J-HOPE and the staff talked for a while with the shows DJ Park So-hyun, and warmly shared a hug.Seeing J-HOPE and the staff's warm interaction, fans commented, "Aww, this is so sweet.", "This shows what a kind person J-HOPE really is.", and more.(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)(SBS Star)