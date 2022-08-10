[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Recognizes Former BIG HIT Ent. Staff After 6 Years

On August 8, J-HOPE made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's 'Park So-hyun's Love Game'.
After the broadcast, J-HOPE realized that one of the staff members of 'Park So-hyun's Love Game' is actually a former staff of his management agency, BIG HIT Entertainment (currently BIG HIT MUSIC).
J-HOPE and the staff talked for a while with the shows DJ Park So-hyun, and warmly shared a hug.
JHope's reaction when he recognized the staff from 2016 !! pic.twitter.com/cOnwVAv47A— ⟭⟬♡ (@BTSArmy_47) August 8, 2022
(Credit= BIG HIT MUSIC, 'SBS Radio 에라오' YouTube)
(SBS Star)