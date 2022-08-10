[SBS Star] "You Make My Heart Flutter. I Love You!" Lee Hyo-ri Expresses Her Love for Lee Sang Soon

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Lee Hyo-ri publicly expressed her love for her husband singer Lee Sang Soon.On August 9, Lee Sang Soon hosted MBC FM4U's radio show 'Music Camp' as a special host.During the opening of the show, Lee Sang Soon stated, "Many of you might be surprised that I'm your host today. I instantly came all the way to Sangam-dong from Jeju Island after hearing that the host Bae Chul-soo went on a summer vacation. It's really sunny there, but raining hard in Seoul. I was worried about my flight because of the rain. It got a little delayed, but it landed safely."He continued, "I actually guested on 'Music Camp' back in 2006. I can't believe that it's been 16 years already. I didn't think that I would ever be sitting on this seat again, but here I am. Even though it's only for a day, I feel honored to be on this show."After that, Lee Sang Soon read out some messages that he received from the show's listeners.As he was going through the messages, one of them caught his attention, and he chuckled upon seeing who it was from.Then, Lee Sang Soon revealed that the message was from Lee Hyo-ri and he read out the message to listeners.In her message, Lee Hyo-ri said, "It feels kind of new listening to my husband's voice through a radio. My heart is fluttering just like the time when we had started dating each other. I love you!"Lee Sang Soon shyly laughed in response to her message, and commented, "When we had begun dating, I was hosting an EBS radio show. I believe she is remembering those times."Lee Sang Soon and Lee Hyo-ri married each other back in September 2013; they live in Jeju Island together.(Credit= JTBC Hyori's Homestay, AGIO, Online Community)(SBS Star)