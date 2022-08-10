[SBS Star] Seohyun Apologizes to Girls' Generation Members & Fans After Testing Positive for COVID-19

이미지 확대하기

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation has canceled this week's scheduled music show promotions due to Seohyun testing positive for COVID-19.On August 9, Girls' Generation announced that Seohyun had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the same day.As a result, the group has canceled its scheduled activities including music show appearances on Mnet 'M! Countdown' as well as SBS 'Inkigayo'.Shortly after the announcement, Seohyun took to her Instagram and personally apologized to her fellow Girls' Generation members as well as her fans.Seohyun wrote, "SONE (Girls' Generation's fandom), who must have waited for our group activities more longingly than anyone, and my unnies (Girls' Generation members), I'm so sorry."She continued, "I was healthy, so I didn't think I would catch (COVID-19). But here I am. I'm so disappointed and feel so sorry. I'll recover quickly, so let's meet in good condition on next week's music shows!"Meanwhile, Girls' Generation made the group's first comeback as a full group in five years with the seventh full album 'FOREVER 1' on August 5.(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'seojuhyun_s' Instagram)(SBS Star)