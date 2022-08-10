[SBS Star] Seohyun Apologizes to Girls' Generation Members & Fans After Testing Positive for COVID-19

On August 9, Girls' Generation announced that Seohyun had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on the same day.
As a result, the group has canceled its scheduled activities including music show appearances on Mnet 'M! Countdown' as well as SBS 'Inkigayo'.
Seohyun wrote, "SONE (Girls' Generation's fandom), who must have waited for our group activities more longingly than anyone, and my unnies (Girls' Generation members), I'm so sorry."
She continued, "I was healthy, so I didn't think I would catch (COVID-19). But here I am. I'm so disappointed and feel so sorry. I'll recover quickly, so let's meet in good condition on next week's music shows!"
(SBS Star)