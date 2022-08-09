뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] STAYC Cancels Fan Meeting After 5 Out of 6 Members Test Positive for COVID-19
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] STAYC Cancels Fan Meeting After 5 Out of 6 Members Test Positive for COVID-19

[SBS Star] STAYC Cancels Fan Meeting After 5 Out of 6 Members Test Positive for COVID-19

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.09 17:43 View Count
STAYC
K-pop girl group STAYC has canceled the group's fan meeting after five out of six members testing positive for COVID-19.

On August 8, STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment announced that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Yoon is the only member who has been tested negative for COVID-19.
STAYC
According to the agency, all members initially tested negative through the self-testing kits they used before attending their scheduled activities.

However, on the early morning of August 8, Sieun had a sore throat and used another self-testing kit, which came out positive.

Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also tested positive on the rapid antigen test that they took after the self-testing.
STAYC
The agency informed that all six members of STAYC have completed their third vaccinations, and the members are showing no severe symptoms other than a sore throat.

As almost all members of STAYC have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the group's first fan meeting 'STAY COOL PARTY', which was scheduled to take place on August 13, has also been temporarily postponed.
STAYC
(Credit= HIGH-UP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.