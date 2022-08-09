[SBS Star] STAYC Cancels Fan Meeting After 5 Out of 6 Members Test Positive for COVID-19

On August 8, STAYC's management agency HIGH-UP Entertainment announced that Sumin, Sieun, ISA, Seeun, and J have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Yoon is the only member who has been tested negative for COVID-19.
However, on the early morning of August 8, Sieun had a sore throat and used another self-testing kit, which came out positive.
Sumin, Isa, Seeun, and J also tested positive on the rapid antigen test that they took after the self-testing.
As almost all members of STAYC have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the group's first fan meeting 'STAY COOL PARTY', which was scheduled to take place on August 13, has also been temporarily postponed.
