[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Writes a Sweet Message to JUN.K in His Home Country for a Fan Meeting

K-pop boy group 2PM's member NICHKHUN wrote the sweetest message to his fellow member JUN.K, who came to his home country Thailand for a fan meeting.In the evening of August 7, JUN.K successfully wrapped up his fan meeting 'JUN.K Special Fan Meeting with Seven Stars' in Bangkok, Thailand.Following the fan meeting, he took to his Instagram to share photos from the event with the caption, "Thank you so much for having me.", alongside a heart emoji.Then the next day, JUN.K posted a photo of himself with NICHKHUN at an outdoor restaurant where they could get a great view of Bangkok's landmark Wat Arun.There was also their selfie together, and lastly, a bouquet with a message from NICHKHUN.In the message, NICHKHUN wrote, "To my JUN.K. Congratulations on performing in Thailand for the first time in a long while. I honestly can't wait to see you performing in Thailand!"He continued, "I do apologize for my poor writing; I'm in a car at the moment. Sorry about that! Anyway, I'll be enjoying your show, brother!"In the caption, JUN.K wrote, "Never-ending honeymoon since 2017! NICHKHUN came to my fan meeting in Thailand. He came with his mother and younger sister, so I felt kind of nervous, but...!"The K-pop star resumed, "NICHKHUN is the sweetest brother. He gave me these flowers and wrote me this handwritten message!"Under this post, NICHKHUN commented, "It's never going to end!" with a fire and heart emoji, once again demonstrating their amazing friendship and love for one another.(Credit= 'jun2dakay' Instagram)(SBS Star)