[SBS Star] 2PM NICHKHUN Writes a Sweet Message to JUN.K in His Home Country for a Fan Meeting

In the evening of August 7, JUN.K successfully wrapped up his fan meeting 'JUN.K Special Fan Meeting with Seven Stars' in Bangkok, Thailand.
Following the fan meeting, he took to his Instagram to share photos from the event with the caption, "Thank you so much for having me.", alongside a heart emoji.
There was also their selfie together, and lastly, a bouquet with a message from NICHKHUN.
He continued, "I do apologize for my poor writing; I'm in a car at the moment. Sorry about that! Anyway, I'll be enjoying your show, brother!"
The K-pop star resumed, "NICHKHUN is the sweetest brother. He gave me these flowers and wrote me this handwritten message!"
Under this post, NICHKHUN commented, "It's never going to end!" with a fire and heart emoji, once again demonstrating their amazing friendship and love for one another.
(Credit= 'jun2dakay' Instagram)
(SBS Star)