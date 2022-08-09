[SBS Star] Everyone Cannot Stop Smiling Upon Seeing Cute Stickers on Yu Jae Seok's Phone Case

Recently, viewers of Yu Jae Seok's television shows noticed one thing about Yu Jae Seok's phone.
Whenever Yu Jae Seok's phone was captured on camera, there was something colorful on the phone case that was not seen before.
They were characters from 'Catch! Teenie Ping', and Yu Jae Seok has previously revealed that his daughter 'Na-eun' was a huge fan of this animation.
Yu Jae Seok's son 'Ji-ho' was born in May 2010, making him 12 years old, but 'Na-eun' is only three years old, born in October 2018, still very young.
It is said that 'Catch! Teenie Ping' is currently an extremely popular animation among children around the age three to four.
This makes 'Na-eun' the most-likely suspect who put those stickers on Yu Jae Seok's phone case.
He also did not take the stickers off right away for his daughter, proving that he is the sweetest father to 'Na-eun'.
When viewers first spotted the stickers on his phone case, they were like, "What is that?"
But now that they know why they are there, they gave Yu Jae Seok the thumb up and commented, "He is such an amazing dad!"
(SBS Star)