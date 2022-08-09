[SBS Star] Everyone Cannot Stop Smiling Upon Seeing Cute Stickers on Yu Jae Seok's Phone Case

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Everybody is unable to stop smiling upon seeing cute stickers on entertainer Yu Jae Seok's phone case.Recently, viewers of Yu Jae Seok's television shows noticed one thing about Yu Jae Seok's phone.Whenever Yu Jae Seok's phone was captured on camera, there was something colorful on the phone case that was not seen before.Soon enough, they were able to find out those colorful things were stickers of popular animation characters among young children these days.They were characters from 'Catch! Teenie Ping', and Yu Jae Seok has previously revealed that his daughter 'Na-eun' was a huge fan of this animation.Yu Jae Seok's son 'Ji-ho' was born in May 2010, making him 12 years old, but 'Na-eun' is only three years old, born in October 2018, still very young.It is said that 'Catch! Teenie Ping' is currently an extremely popular animation among children around the age three to four.This makes 'Na-eun' the most-likely suspect who put those stickers on Yu Jae Seok's phone case.It seemed as if 'Na-eun' wanted to put her favorite characters on Yu Jae Seok's phone case, and he let her do it.He also did not take the stickers off right away for his daughter, proving that he is the sweetest father to 'Na-eun'.When viewers first spotted the stickers on his phone case, they were like, "What is that?"But now that they know why they are there, they gave Yu Jae Seok the thumb up and commented, "He is such an amazing dad!"(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community)(SBS Star)