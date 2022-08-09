뉴스
[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Leaves a Handwritten Letter to Fans
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.09 15:26 View Count
I.M
I.M of K-pop boy group MONSTA X wrote a heartfelt letter to fans following his departure from STARSHIP Entertainment.

On August 8, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that I.M has decided not to renew his exclusive contract with the agency.
MONSTA X
However, the agency stated that I.M would continue his group activities as a member of MONSTA X.

All the other members of MONSTA X except for I.M have extended their exclusive contracts with STARSHIP Entertainment.
I.M
Shortly after the announcement, I.M took to MONSTA X's fan community and shared his handwritten letter:

Hello, this is I.M of MONSTA X.

It's been seven years since I made my first start as a singer with STARSHIP.

As we've been together for a long time, I've grown fond (of the agency) but I think I need a new challenge with different meanings.

So I came to this decision (of parting ways with STARSHIP Entertainment) after a lot of thinking.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to my STARSHIP family members who I've spent many days with laughter and tears up until now.

To MONBEBE, who created the happiest and brightest moment together with us, I will prioritize MONSTA X promotions and MONSTA X will stay with MONBEBE as six, like always.

I love you, MONBEBE. I will become Im Chang-kyun (I.M's real name) and I.M who continues to grow. Thank you.
I.M
(Credit= STARSHIP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
