[SBS Star] MONSTA X I.M Leaves a Handwritten Letter to Fans

On August 8, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that I.M has decided not to renew his exclusive contract with the agency.
All the other members of MONSTA X except for I.M have extended their exclusive contracts with STARSHIP Entertainment.
Hello, this is I.M of MONSTA X.
It's been seven years since I made my first start as a singer with STARSHIP.
As we've been together for a long time, I've grown fond (of the agency) but I think I need a new challenge with different meanings.
So I came to this decision (of parting ways with STARSHIP Entertainment) after a lot of thinking.
I want to express my sincere gratitude to my STARSHIP family members who I've spent many days with laughter and tears up until now.
To MONBEBE, who created the happiest and brightest moment together with us, I will prioritize MONSTA X promotions and MONSTA X will stay with MONBEBE as six, like always.
I love you, MONBEBE. I will become Im Chang-kyun (I.M's real name) and I.M who continues to grow. Thank you.
(SBS Star)