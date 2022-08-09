뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE Shares He Lost 5kg Due to the Pressure He Had for His Solo Activities
Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.09 11:34 View Count
J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he lost a lot of weight while preparing for his solo activities. 

On August 8 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Love Game', J-HOPE made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, J-HOPE shared that he felt too stressed and pressured about his solo activities that he had lost a great amount of weight. 

J-HOPE said, "I put everything that I wanted to show into the songs that I made for my recent solo album. Then, I had to promote these songs in ways that I planned to. I was worried if I could pull it off well." 

He continued, "I have to get every single thing done by myself; that's just the way I am. I make my life difficult.", then he laughingly added, "I'm a coward, that's why. I'm a complete coward."  
After that, the host Park So-hyun worriedly commented, "I heard that you've lost like 5kg while you were preparing for your solo album. Have you gained those weight back now?" 

J-HOPE answered, "Ah, I still weigh about the same as that time. I'm trying to eat more, but my stomach is finding it hard to take in all the foods. Because I lost so much weight, I could feel that I've become weaker. So, I'm definitey trying harder to eat more these days."  
But J-HOPE said he was happy to receive positive responses from other BTS members regarding his solo songs. 

J-HOPE stated, "Before the release, they frequently monitored my songs. I felt so thankful for that. SUGA was the only one who didn't listen to them then. He was like, 'I'll listen to them once they come out, so that I could give you feedback on the songs in the point of view from the public.'"

He went on, "I've been doing music with RM for years since when we were both little. And he told me that he was proud to see that I'm doing this sort of music." 
J-HOPE dropped his solo album 'Jack in the Box' with 10 different tracks on July 15. 

(Credit= 'bangtan.official' Facebook, SBS POWER FM Love Game) 

(SBS Star) 
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.