[SBS Star] Kang Tae-oh Spotted at a Baseball Stadium to Throw the Ball, Looking Seriously Hot

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kang Tae-oh arrived at one baseball stadium to throw the first ball, looking hotter than ever.On August 7, Kang Tae-oh came to KT Wiz Park in Suwon for a special event.The special event was to throw the first ball to begin the baseball game that was planned to be held.A great number of fans flocked around the stadium to see Kang Tae-oh, and he arrived in his van in a tight white shirt and trousers that highlighted his great figure.Fans screamed hard upon seeing him, and he entered the stadium while smiling and waving to fans.Once he entered the stadium, he put on a baseball uniform and walked out to the stadium.When fans saw Kang Tae-oh in a baseball uniform, which suited him amazingly well, they could not stop shouting out his name aloud.The uniform was perfect on him with his broad shoulders, wide arms and cute facial features.The game began with the first ball tossed by Kang Tae-oh on this day; you could see that he did his best, and that made everyone smile.Kang Tae-oh stood around and watched the game after he threw the ball, and many could not take their eyes off him even though the game had begun.Recently, Kang Tae-oh has been attracting the attention of a lot of people with his current series 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'.'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' centers around a character named 'Woo Young-woo' (actress Park Eun Bin), an autistic lawyer working at a large law firm.She has an IQ of 164, outstanding memory and a creative way of thinking, however, she has low emotional intelligence and poor social skills.Kang Tae-oh plays the role of 'Lee Jun-ho', who works at the same law firm as her and slowly develops feelings for pure-hearted 'Woo Young-woo'.It is one of the most talked-about series among Koreans of all ages these days.(Credit= 'around_ktwiz' Instagram, '0904_0620' 'squaretypelove' '_SpaceEB' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)