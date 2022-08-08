뉴스
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Reveals That She Paid Off Her Mother's Debts
[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Reveals That She Paid Off Her Mother's Debts

[SBS Star] CHUNG HA Reveals That She Paid Off Her Mother's Debts

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.08 17:14
CHUNG HA
Singer CHUNG HA opened up about hardships while growing up.

On August 7 episode of SBS' 'My Little Old Boy', CHUNG HA made a guest appearance.

During the show, CHUNG HA was asked what thoughtful deeds she had made her mother the happiest.
CHUNG HA
To this, CHUNG HA shared, "From a practical point of view, I paid off all her debts. Even though it's a small one, but I also bought her a house. And I got her a new car as well. But the thing that I think made her the happiest is something else."

She continued, "I recently released a new album, and I wrote the lyrics for one of the songs as a gift for my mom."
CHUNG HA
The singer then shared, "My mother raised me on her own in the United States. I think she always felt sorry about the fact that I had to go to school by myself from when I was very young. Whenever she reminisces about that period of time, her eyes get all red and teary."

CHUNG HA went on and explained that the song 'Good Night My Princess' was all about how her mother used to say goodbye to her before going to work late at night.
CHUNG HA
You can listen to CHUNG HA's 'Good Night My Princess' with English translation of the lyrics below:
 

(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy, MNH Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.