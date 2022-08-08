[SBS Star] Sooyoung Visited Tiffany·Hyoyeon's Home When They Did Not Respond After Saying "I Feel Depressed"?

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared that she immediately visited her fellow members Tiffany and Hyoyeon's home when they do not respond on their phone after telling her they feel depressed.On August 5, a video of the members of Girls' Generation was uploaded on a popular YouTube channel.In this video, Girls' Generation members sat down and talked about their own strengths and weaknesses.While speaking about weaknesses, Tiffany said, "One of my weaknesses is that I feel depressed quite often."To this, Sooyoung commented, "I've actually visited Tiffany's home several times when she was asleep. Those were days when she messaged me saying that she felt depressed.""Something had happened on that day, and she didn't respond to my replies. We all have those days when things happen that make us feel depressed, right? It wasn't anything big, but it was one of those days for Tiffany.", the Girls' Generation member resumed."I always become so worried and run to her place. But when I enter the password and go inside, Tiffany is there, sleeping.", then jokingly added, "Seeing her sleeping peacefully like that kind of made me want to kill her.", she added.As Tiffany heard Sooyoung's story, she awkwardly smiled and said, "I never do that to you anymore though. I don't just disappear after telling you that I feel depressed now."Sooyoung fumed and continued, "Oh, you know what? I've gone to Hyoyeon's home for the same reason in the past as well."Yoona asked in surprise, "Do you know the password to all our homes?", which Taeyeon answered, "Yes, she has all our home passwords in her head!"Soooyoung explained what happened on that day, "I couldn't reach Hyoyeon at all for the whole day, so I went to her place to check if she was alright. Something had happened to her on that day too, so I got worried."She continued, "I was really surprised when I got there, because the door to her bedroom was locked. It turned out she was taking a shower, and I wanted to kill her too."Tiffany stated, "Sooyoung is such a loyal friend who I can rely on. I only told Sooyoung about my feelings then. I stopped disappearing from our conversation like that after that though."Her eyes became teary, and she resumed with a shaky voice, "I felt terrible, because I felt like I made Sooyoung's day difficult, just because I felt a little sad."Hyoyeon nodded and added, "Yeah, Sooyoung has a big heart. Her actions showed that she cared about us that much."At the end of the topic, Sooyoung playfully said, "But girls, I don't think I can take it anymore. Please stop doing those sorts of things here."(Credit= '채널 십오야' YouTube)(SBS Star)