[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Sends a Coffee Truck to Yeo Jin Goo's Filming Set
JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.08 15:16
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS showed support for his friend actor Yeo Jin Goo on filming a new movie.

On August 7, Yeo Jin Goo updated his personal Instagram with a series of photos of a coffee truck that was sent to him.
Along with the photo, Yeo Jin Goo wrote, "Your face, your voice, your dance, and your cheers for me are amazing."

He continued, "Do you agree, JUNGKOOK? Yes, you do. Thank you Kkooook!", hinting that the coffee truck was sent by his friend JUNGKOOK.
On the top banner of the coffee truck, JUNGKOOK wrote, "In early celebration of actor Yeo Jin Goo's birthday, sending my cheers to all the staff and cast of 'Ditto'! - BTS JUNGKOOK."

Both born in 1997, Yeo Jin Goo and JUNGKOOK became best friends after one of their friends introduced them to each other.
(Credit= 'yeojin9oo' Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
