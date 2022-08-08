뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Makes Lee Seung Gi Upset by Mistakenly Calling Him Song Joong Ki
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Makes Lee Seung Gi Upset by Mistakenly Calling Him Song Joong Ki

[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Makes Lee Seung Gi Upset by Mistakenly Calling Him Song Joong Ki

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.08 14:11 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Makes Lee Seung Gi Upset by Mistakenly Calling Him Song Joong Ki
Actor Lee Jung Jae mistakenly called singer Lee Seung Gi as actor Song Joong Ki, making him upset. 

On August 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Lee Jung Jae and actor Jung Woo Sung made a guest appearance. 

In this episode, the members of 'Master in the House' tried out acting a scene from Lee Jung Jae's first-ever movie 'Hunt', which was recently premiered.

When Lee Seung Gi and Yang Se-hyung were getting ready for the shoot, and practicing their lines, Lee Jung Jae directed them in a serious manner.
Lee Jung Jae
As he did so, Lee Jung Jae made a huge mistake that made Lee Seung Gi instantly upset and leave the rehearsal. 

It was that Lee Jung Jae called his name as "Joong Ki" by mistake. 

As soon as Lee Seung Gi heard Lee Jung Jae referring to him as "Joong Ki", he clarified to Lee Jung Jae "I'm Seung Gi!" 

When Lee Jung Jae realized his mistake, he burst into great laughter. 
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Jung Jae
Then, Lee Seung Gi tried to leave the room while saying to Lee Jung Jae, "In that case, just cast Song Joong Ki! I'm the lead here, and I can't stand you not even knowing my name." 

He jokingly continued, "I can't do this. I'm too annoyed. Someone call my manager. I can't do this anymore, seriously. Just work with Song Joong Ki, okay?" 

Lee Jung Jae awkwardly laughed, put his arm around Lee Seung Gi's shoulders and apologized to him. 

But since Lee Seung Gi continued to be upset, he told him, "It came out that way because of my poor pronunciation, Seung Gi! Seung Gi! What's with my pronunciation? Why is it so bad?" 
Lee Jung Jae
(Credit= SBS Master in the House, HiSTORY) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.