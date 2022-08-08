[SBS Star] The Face of BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Adorable Baby Nephew Is Unveiled

On August 7, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi uploaded new photos on her Instagram.
The photos were taken of Yi-deun around the house, including the bathroom and bedroom.
The first photo was of Yi-deun in a bathtub with a tube, looking out the window which had the view of the city.
Over this photo, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "Grow up a little more until next year; we shall go to a swimming pool together then."
Over these photos, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "Spending my summer vacation with my son at home. But it's a little tiring for me. I'm not sure if I'm getting a rest or not..."
She continued, "I guess I'm happy as long as you are happy though, Yi-deun."
This marked the first time the face of Yi-deun was revealed to the public.
Kwon Da-mi had always just posted photos of his hands or feet so far.
Yi-deun's cute-looking face and smile that resemble G-DRAGON in his young days melted the hearts of many.
The couple welcomed a baby boy named Kim Yi-deun this February, making G-DRAGON an uncle.
(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram, Family Entertainment)
(SBS Star)