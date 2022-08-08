[SBS Star] The Face of BIGBANG G-DRAGON's Adorable Baby Nephew Is Unveiled

이미지 확대하기

The face of G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG's cute baby nephew Yi-deun has finally been unveiled.On August 7, G-DRAGON's older sister Kwon Da-mi uploaded new photos on her Instagram.The photos were taken of Yi-deun around the house, including the bathroom and bedroom.The first photo was of Yi-deun in a bathtub with a tube, looking out the window which had the view of the city.Over this photo, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "Grow up a little more until next year; we shall go to a swimming pool together then."The next two photos were of Yi-deun rolling about on the master bed.Over these photos, Kwon Da-mi wrote, "Spending my summer vacation with my son at home. But it's a little tiring for me. I'm not sure if I'm getting a rest or not..."She continued, "I guess I'm happy as long as you are happy though, Yi-deun."Surprisingly, in the last photo, Kwon Da-mi had revealed his face, filled with a happy smile.This marked the first time the face of Yi-deun was revealed to the public.Kwon Da-mi had always just posted photos of his hands or feet so far.Yi-deun's cute-looking face and smile that resemble G-DRAGON in his young days melted the hearts of many.Kwon Da-mi married actor Kim Min-joon in October 2019.The couple welcomed a baby boy named Kim Yi-deun this February, making G-DRAGON an uncle.(Credit= 'damikwon_' Instagram, Family Entertainment)(SBS Star)