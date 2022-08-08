[SBS Star] 'JENNIE's Copycat?' Red Velvet YERI Responds to Malicious YouTube Video

On August 3, an YouTube channel called 'Sojang' posted a new video of YERI, accusing her of having 'JENNIE Disease'.
The controversial YouTube channel argued that YERI styled herself in dramatic outfits and makeup that does not suit her, just to look like JENNIE.
YERI said, "You know what? I'm going to live however I want. Honestly, I feel bad for people like them."
She continued, "They can only make money by putting others down. Let's just focus on our own lives and spend each day filled with love and happiness."
