[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked that THE BOYZ JUHAKNYEON Looks Exactly like BTS JIN in the Past

Everybody is surprised to discover that JUHAKNYEON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ and JIN of another boy group BTS looked almost the same in their past.Recently, JUHAKNYEON's elementary school graduation photo was uploaded online and it rapidly went viral online for an interesting reason.It was because elementary school student JUHAKNYEON looked identical to JIN when he was that age.When compared to JIN's photo from the time when he was in his early teens, JUHAKNYEON looked like his twin brother.They resembled each other so much that it was hard to tell which one was JIN and JUHAKNEON, if nobody told you who they truly were.They wore different types of glasses, but even with these glasses that are unlike to one another, it was easy to tell that they had such a similar appearance.Surprisingly, JUHAKNYEON had the same hairstyle, smile, eyes, eyebrows, nose and even facial shape as JIN.Despite looking like twins back in the day, they look really different to each other now.One thing they have in common is that they are both known to be the 'visual' of their group.A lot of K-pop fans are finding these two popular K-pop stars' past similarities incredibly entertaining and cool.(Credit= 'officialTHEBOYZ' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community)(SBS Star)