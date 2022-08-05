뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked that THE BOYZ JUHAKNYEON Looks Exactly like BTS JIN in the Past
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked that THE BOYZ JUHAKNYEON Looks Exactly like BTS JIN in the Past

[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked that THE BOYZ JUHAKNYEON Looks Exactly like BTS JIN in the Past

Lee Narin

Published 2022.08.05 17:51 View Count
[SBS Star] Everyone Is Shocked that THE BOYZ JUHAKNYEON Looks Exactly like BTS JIN in the Past
Everybody is surprised to discover that JUHAKNYEON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ and JIN of another boy group BTS looked almost the same in their past. 

Recently, JUHAKNYEON's elementary school graduation photo was uploaded online and it rapidly went viral online for an interesting reason. 

It was because elementary school student JUHAKNYEON looked identical to JIN when he was that age. 
JUHAKNYEON
When compared to JIN's photo from the time when he was in his early teens, JUHAKNYEON looked like his twin brother. 

They resembled each other so much that it was hard to tell which one was JIN and JUHAKNEON, if nobody told you who they truly were. 

They wore different types of glasses, but even with these glasses that are unlike to one another, it was easy to tell that they had such a similar appearance. 

Surprisingly, JUHAKNYEON had the same hairstyle, smile, eyes, eyebrows, nose and even facial shape as JIN. 
JIN
Despite looking like twins back in the day, they look really different to each other now. 

One thing they have in common is that they are both known to be the 'visual' of their group. 

A lot of K-pop fans are finding these two popular K-pop stars' past similarities incredibly entertaining and cool. 
JIN
JIN
(Credit= 'officialTHEBOYZ' 'bangtan.official' Facebook, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.