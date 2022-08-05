[SBS Star] Park Na-rae Sustains Severe Injury on Her Knee; Undergoes Surgery Next Week

On August 5, it was reported that Park Na-rae sustained a knee injury during her shooting and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.
JDB Entertainment stated, "Park Na-rae is in a situation where she has to undergo surgery after rupturing her cruciate ligament (ACL) while filming a commercial. We are currently adjusting the schedule for the shows she's appearing in."
The agency added, "We will put Park Na-rae;s recovery as our priority, and we will do our best to look after her. We apologize for causing concerns to the staff members as well as her fans."
(Credit= JDB Entertainment)
(SBS Star)