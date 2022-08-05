뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Na-rae Sustains Severe Injury on Her Knee; Undergoes Surgery Next Week
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Na-rae Sustains Severe Injury on Her Knee; Undergoes Surgery Next Week

[SBS Star] Park Na-rae Sustains Severe Injury on Her Knee; Undergoes Surgery Next Week

JW Yoo

Published 2022.08.05 16:20 View Count
Park Na-rae
TV personality Park Na-rae suffered a knee injury while filming a commercial.

On August 5, it was reported that Park Na-rae sustained a knee injury during her shooting and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.
Park Na-rae
Park Na-rae's management agency, JDB Entertainment, also released an official statement regarding the injury.

JDB Entertainment stated, "Park Na-rae is in a situation where she has to undergo surgery after rupturing her cruciate ligament (ACL) while filming a commercial. We are currently adjusting the schedule for the shows she's appearing in."

The agency added, "We will put Park Na-rae;s recovery as our priority, and we will do our best to look after her. We apologize for causing concerns to the staff members as well as her fans."
Park Na-rae
Park Na-rae is currently a fixed member on variety shows including MBC 'I Live Alone', tvN 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', and more.

(Credit= JDB Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.