[SBS Star] Park Na-rae Sustains Severe Injury on Her Knee; Undergoes Surgery Next Week

TV personality Park Na-rae suffered a knee injury while filming a commercial.On August 5, it was reported that Park Na-rae sustained a knee injury during her shooting and is scheduled to undergo surgery next week.Park Na-rae's management agency, JDB Entertainment, also released an official statement regarding the injury.JDB Entertainment stated, "Park Na-rae is in a situation where she has to undergo surgery after rupturing her cruciate ligament (ACL) while filming a commercial. We are currently adjusting the schedule for the shows she's appearing in."The agency added, "We will put Park Na-rae;s recovery as our priority, and we will do our best to look after her. We apologize for causing concerns to the staff members as well as her fans."Park Na-rae is currently a fixed member on variety shows including MBC 'I Live Alone', tvN 'Amazing Saturday - Doremi Market', and more.(Credit= JDB Entertainment)(SBS Star)